Chrishell Stause Claps Back Against Claims She Wasn't the Agent on Her New House: 'Credit Is Due'

By Hannah Chubb
People
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChrishell Stause knows what she's doing when it comes to real estate - and she's making sure she gets her credit where it's due. The Selling Sunset star, 39, recently clapped back against reports that assumed that her boss, Oppenheim Group cofounder Jason Oppenheim, was the real estate agent in charge of getting her the home she recently purchased and moved into in the Hollywood Hills. Stause made it clear that she was her own agent, and made all the boss moves from start to finish.

