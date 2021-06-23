Chrishell Stause Claps Back Against Claims She Wasn't the Agent on Her New House: 'Credit Is Due'

Chrishell Stause is ready to enter the dating pool once again! The ‘Selling Sunset’ star spoke to HL about her love life & more!. There’s no doubt that fans are rooting for Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause to find love again after she was blindsided with a divorce by her ex Justin Hartley. While she is currently partnering up with IHOP to offer some ‘Pancake Support’ to those having a tough time, Chrishell also opened up about finding a partner of her own in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “I feel like this is the perfect time. I’m ready to get back out there,” the real estate mogul told HL. “It’s been kind of a crazy past year. I’m ready to shed all of that stuff and just get back out there.”