Season 3 of CW’s ‘In the Dark’: Who’s in the Cast?. Season three of In the Dark starts on The CW tonight (Wednesday, June 23) at 9 p.m. ET. The third season will take up from the cliffhanger ending of season two, which saw Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) and Jess (Brooke Markham) flee their flat, leaving Josh behind and making a dangerous call to Max Parish (Casey Deidrick).