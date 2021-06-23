Romelu Lukaku discusses his favorite Everton memory and a teammate he knew was a ‘baller’.

I wonder when exactly Romelu Lukaku knew he was going to score here:. Was it the moment he began his turn before the shot, after his deft first touch opened up a perfect shooting lane? Or was it before that, when Kevin De Bruyne followed Lukaku’s instructions by playing a pass into his feet as he’d requested with his finger, feeling the defender on his formidable back? Was it even earlier than that, from his first pointed instructions as he crossed the halfway line, twice instructing Eden Hazard where to go with the ball before doing the same for De Bruyne’s assist, drawing up by hand pretty much the entire sequence that started in Belgium’s first third and ended up in Finland’s net? From the way Lukaku plays, using his unmatchable physical superiority and his complete understanding of the possibilities on the pitch, it’s clear that he knows what’s going to happen before it happens. I’d just like to know how far that foresight stretches.