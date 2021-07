To all of the loyal NCIS fans out there, what is your honest opinion of Pauley Perrette’s character, Abby Sciuto, on the show?. Perrette is, of course, best known for playing the role of Abby on the popular military crime series. She was a part of the show for 15 years — from 2003 until 2018. That is a lot of time and seasons for a character to develop. But it turns out that there are a lot of NCIS fans that didn’t like the way Abby’s character changed as the show went on.