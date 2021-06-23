Fort Hood Soldier’s Death Remains A Mystery, What Happened to Gregory Morales?

It's been a year since the remains of Gregory Morales were discovered, but are we any closer to finding out the circumstances of his death?. Gregory Morales was initially reported as AWOL (Absent Without Leave) by Fort Hood officials in August 2019. Morales' family however knew that he wouldn't have just disappeared on his own, and pleaded with the community to help find the missing soldier. Morales was set to leave the military in September, and some internet sleuths believe he might have known secrets about Fort Hood that others didn't want getting out.