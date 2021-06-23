Cancel
On M57, a car flips on its roof, yet the driver just receives a ‘cut’.

By John Edwards
 7 days ago

On M57, a car flips on its roof, yet the driver just receives a ‘cut’. After a crash on the M57 near Prescot, a car was left on its roof. At 6.31 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, emergency services were dispatched to a crash on the M57 southbound between junctions one and two.

