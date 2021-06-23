On M57, a car flips on its roof, yet the driver just receives a ‘cut’.

A Virginia man has been arrested after allegedly crashing after driving drunk with his five year old daughter in the car, according to Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene in the area of East Eagle and Hawkeye roads around 8:00 Wednesday night where they found a Chevrolet Traverse in the ditch. The driver, identified as 33 year old Jason Hill, of Woodbridge, Virginia, allegedly had an odor of alcohol and a half full bottle of Hawkeye vodka was found on the dashboard. During field sobriety tests Hill attempted to walk away and then struggled with deputies. He was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated, child endangerment, and interference. Neither Hill nor his daughter were injured in the crash.