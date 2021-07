Put on your walking shoes and explore Park City’s Historic Main Street! View the architecture and hear stories of Park City’s unique history—from the days as a booming mine town to an emerging ski town. The Park City Museum’s Tours are Monday through Friday at 2 p.m. from June 28th to September 3rd. For reservations, call 435-574-9554 or email education@parkcityhistory.org. Space is limited to fifteen people. The tour lasts about one hour and fifteen minutes and is most appropriate for ages 13 and up. Participants are asked to arrive 10 minutes early, wear comfortable walking shoes, bring water, and wear sun protection.