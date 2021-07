Summertime is here and we all want to be outside. And so do our pets! For many of us, it may mean leashing up Fido and heading out to a destination garden or park. If so, that’s where living on Capitol Hill really pays off. Many of the federal parks allow for dogs to visit. There are even beer gardens that invite pups to come in. And, of course, we have our own gardens where we love to relax with the whole family, including our dogs and cats.