Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Encephalitis vs. Meningitis

By Editorial Process
verywellhealth.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEncephalitis and meningitis are both infections of the brain, but they affect different parts of the brain. Meningitis is an infection in the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord, called the meninges, while encephalitis is inflammation of brain tissues. Both conditions could be caused by viruses and bacteria, but...

www.verywellhealth.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Viral Meningitis#Bacterial Meningitis#Influenza Viruses#Drugs#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

What to know about the different types of meningitis

Meningitis causes swelling in the meninges, the protective membrane surrounding the spinal cord and brain. It is a serious illness that can be deadly. Treatment will vary depending on the type of meningitis a person has, but anyone who suspects they may have meningitis of any kind should seek immediate medical help.
Diseases & Treatmentsverywellhealth.com

What Are the Types of Encephalitis?

Encephalitis refers to inflammation of the brain. It is generally caused by an infection, usually a viral one, or an autoimmune response. The inflammation causes the brain to swell, which can lead to headache, stiff neck, sensitivity to light, mental confusion, and seizures. Encephalitis is a serious condition that requires immediate medical attention.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicineNet.com

How Is Meningitis Diagnosed and Treated?

If the doctor suspects you have meningitis, you will be hospitalized immediately for proper testing and to manage the illness. These tests include. Blood tests: A complete blood count, blood urea, and creatinine levels, blood sugar levels, levels of the inflammatory markers in the blood (CRP), and liver function tests will be done.
Public Healthneurology.org

SARS-CoV-2 Encephalitis Presenting as a Clinical Cerebellar Syndrome

A 52-year-old previously healthy man was hospitalized with a 6-day history of progressive gait instability rendering him unable to walk. He reported no respiratory symptoms or fever. He was a smoker (5–10 pack-years) and consumed an undisclosed amount of alcohol over weekends for some years. At presentation, he was tachypneic (20 bpm) and pyrexial (37.7°C) but alert and oriented. He exhibited cerebellar signs, including multidirectional gaze-evoked nystagmus, dysarthria, and truncal and appendicular ataxia. His examination was otherwise normal.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Cherries, Say Dietitians

Cherries are a summer staple, whether you're eating them straight off the stem, using them to garnish your favorite cocktail, or baking them into a sweet treat. However, these tasty seasonal fruits can do a whole lot more than simply satisfy your sweet tooth. According to registered dietitians, there's a surprising benefit of eating these delicious fruits that even the most seasoned cherry connoisseurs may not know about.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
POTUSPosted by
Fortune

The Delta variant is spreading. See your state’s COVID vaccination rate

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. President Joe Biden may have already conceded that the U.S. will fall short of reaching his July 4 goal to have vaccinated at least 70% of the adult population against COVID, but the stakes for advancing the nation’s vaccine drive remain high as the Delta variant—the highly transmissible and concerning strain of the virus that first emerged in India—swiftly makes inroads across the country.
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

Fauci U-turns on masks AGAIN as he says fully-vaccinated Americans should wear face coverings in areas with low jab rate

DR ANTHONY Fauci has flip-flopped on masks once again, telling fully vaccinated people living in areas with low vaccination rates that they should still wear face coverings. Fauci made the remarks during an appearance on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday after host Chuck Todd asked him if he'd wear a mask in a city such as Biloxi, Mississippi.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is How Your Antibodies Respond to the Delta Variant

As the Delta variant of COVID continues to spread rapidly across the globe, people are wondering what kind of protection their vaccine grants them. This new strain of the virus comes with new symptoms and spreads more readily than previous variants, making some concerned individuals worry they might be in danger despite their vaccination status. Now, new research is painting a clearer picture. When Moderna was recently put to the test against the Delta variant, it showed some promising results—but the antibody response to the variant was notably lower than it was against the original virus.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy