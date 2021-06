In Last Film Show, nine-year-old Samay (guileless newcomer Bhavin Rabari) stares wide-eyed at the screen in his dingy local theater, a whirlwind of magnificent images and Bollywood stars flashing before his eyes — Hrithik Roshan rides in on a horse, his clothes billowing behind him; Shah Rukh Khan stares down a gang of miscreants; Deepika Padukone kneels over an ornamental dish. It’s as if a light turns on inside his head as Samay stares at the screen, and he raises his hand as if to catch the light emitting from the projector. But then the illusion ends; two pairs of grubby hands grab him and throw him out of the theater for trying to catch a free show.