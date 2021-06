LONDON, June 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - With the S&P 500 Index hovering near a record high as the quarter ends, it’s only fitting Didi Global’s (DIDI.N) initial public offering should deliver a first-day pop. Its U.S. depositary shares opened on Wednesday up nearly 20% from the $14 IPO price set the day before. That gave the Chinese ride-hailing giant a market capitalisation of around $80 billion read more . Headwinds including an antitrust probe at home – where almost all Didi’s business is done, despite the new “Global” in the name – may explain why much of that gain later slipped away.