Right-Wing Protesters Disrupt Jefferson County School Board Meeting

(Story by Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Curtis Walsh) (Rochester Township, PA) Rochester School Board met tonight for their last meeting until August. The board started off with a private executive session that lasted 15 minutes to discuss a litigation and real estate matter. Once the public meeting got underway, the board paid the general fund bill of $396,682.93 and cafeteria fund bill of $26,652.32. Three tax exonerations were approved for properties at 824 First Street, 102 Landell Street, and 737 Beaver Street for years that the properties were in the repository. Also on the agenda was a motion for the purchase of two parcels of unused and undeveloped land on Maryland Avenue at a cost of $8,500 to develop additional parking. The motion was rejected. The board also approved a renewal contract for 2021-2022 with Nutrition Group Inc., as it was approved by the state, as well as a sponsor agreement with the YMCA to supply summer lunches until the end of June 2022. In addition, a lease agreement with Head Start was approved to utilize one classroom at a rate of $12,000 for the 2021-2022 school year.