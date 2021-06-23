Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Right-Wing Protesters Disrupt Jefferson County School Board Meeting

Posted by 
WJCT News
WJCT News
 7 days ago

Right-wing protesters disrupted the Jefferson County Board of Education meeting Tuesday night. The activists, who were mostly white, are part of a national conservative movement against critical race theory and racial equity. “I heard everything from ‘Critical race theory is Marxist,’ to ‘We don’t need to be talking about racial...

news.wjct.org
WJCT News

WJCT News

Jacksonville, FL
4K+
Followers
17K+
Post
972K+
Views
ABOUT

WJCT is the community-supported public broadcasting station for the First Coast.

 https://www.wjct.org/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tucker Carlson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#K 12 School#Protest Riot#Marxist#District 6 Board#The Courier Journal#Wfpl News#Republican#District 2#Central#Weku
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Protests
Related
Rochester, PAbeavercountyradio.com

Rochester School Board Holds Meeting

(Story by Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Curtis Walsh) (Rochester Township, PA) Rochester School Board met tonight for their last meeting until August. The board started off with a private executive session that lasted 15 minutes to discuss a litigation and real estate matter. Once the public meeting got underway, the board paid the general fund bill of $396,682.93 and cafeteria fund bill of $26,652.32. Three tax exonerations were approved for properties at 824 First Street, 102 Landell Street, and 737 Beaver Street for years that the properties were in the repository. Also on the agenda was a motion for the purchase of two parcels of unused and undeveloped land on Maryland Avenue at a cost of $8,500 to develop additional parking. The motion was rejected. The board also approved a renewal contract for 2021-2022 with Nutrition Group Inc., as it was approved by the state, as well as a sponsor agreement with the YMCA to supply summer lunches until the end of June 2022. In addition, a lease agreement with Head Start was approved to utilize one classroom at a rate of $12,000 for the 2021-2022 school year.
Pennington County, MNThief River Falls Times

Pennington County Board Meeting

Pursuant to adjournment, the Pennington County Board of Commissioners met in the Pennington County Justice Center Board Room in Thief River Falls, MN, on Tuesday, June 8th, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Members Present: Darryl Tveitbakk, Seth Nelson, Bruce Lawrence, David Sorenson, and Neil Peterson. Members Absent: None. The meeting was...
Gaston County, NCGaston Gazette

Gaston County school board violated open meetings law, attorney says

Gaston County’s public school board broke North Carolina open meetings law at its most recent meeting, according to an attorney who specializes in open government laws. School board members have closed their monthly meetings held at the school district’s central office in Gastonia to the public for more than a year, citing COVID-19 safety precautions.
Griswold, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Griswold School Board Meeting Recap

(Griswold) The Griswold Community School Board met Monday night to discuss several different items. The meeting opened up with old business regarding board policies and establishing activity pass fees for the upcoming school year. From there, the board went on to discuss new topics in the district. Superintendent Dave Henrichs told KSOM/KS95 that after a facility walkthrough, the board considered removing tennis and sand volleyball courts.
Loudoun County, VA12160.info

BREAKING VIDEO: Parents Arrested Protesting Critical Race Theory at School Board Meeting

Tonight’s local school board meeting in Loudoun County, VA, was declared an “unlawful assembly” by the Loudoun County sheriff’s office so the packed room could be cleared. This was a move that kept the board from listening to protesters or answering questions from angry parents who oppose critical race theory being taught in their schools. Was this a coordinated effort to shut down the crowd who had filled the room demanding answers? The board said the crowd got “out of hand”…
Virginia Statemediaite.com

Virginia Police Arrest Attendees Protesting New Transgender Policies at Chaotic School Board Meeting

Virginia’s Loudoun County school board shut down a public comment period, and called police to arrest attendees, after parents objected to new transgender policy proposals. Parents attended the Tuesday meeting to weigh in on new policies that include allowing transgender students to choose which restrooms they use, in addition to requiring employees to use the students’ preferred names. The board is expected to vote on the proposals on August 10.
Jefferson County, WVJournal & Sunday Journal

Jefferson County mayors meet with commission president

SHEPHERDSTOWN — With Jefferson County’s municipal elections now over, the mayors of each municipality, along with Jefferson County Commission President Steve Stolipher, met at the Bavarian Inn in Shepherdstown Monday morning to discuss what lies ahead. While the meeting between mayors has been commonplace for the last several years, Ranson...