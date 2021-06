Jared Butler, New York Knicks. Knicks.(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) When the New York Knicks drafted Kevin Knox over (among others) Mikal Bridges, it made sense to me. Obviously, it’s turned out poorly, but consider the circumstances at the time: the team was terrible; their best player was injured and (at the very least) showing signs of discontent; they’d just made yet another coaching change and they weren’t quite bad enough for a chance at Luka Doncic or Trae Young.