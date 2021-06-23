Cancel
Everything Veterinarians Want You to Know About Hypoallergenic Dogs

By Jennifer Huizen
Cover picture for the articleThirty-five percent of Canadian households have at least one dog. Yet one in 10 people suffers from dog-related allergies. Those numbers help explain the interest in hypoallergenic dogs—the idea that you can have a loyal furry friend that won’t trigger allergy symptoms. The key thing to remember is that hypoallergenic just means “less likely to provoke allergies”—not allergen-free. Hypoallergenic dog breeds tend to be pups that don’t shed as much as other breeds.

