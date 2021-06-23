Cancel
Howard County, IN

New hours of operation for county COVID-19 testing clinic

By From staff reports
Kokomo Tribune
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pVSOf_0adR5G2r00
Howard County is running a free COVID-19 testing site for residents in the former city-county employee clinic at 620 N. Bell St. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune

Starting July 5, the Howard County Community Testing Clinic at 620 N. Bell St. will operate with new hours.

The hours will be as follows:

  • 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday
  • 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday
  • 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
  • 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday
  • 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday

The testing clinic will be closed July 4, Sept. 6 and Nov. 25 for holidays and will have limited hours from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 26 and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 24.

To register for an appointment, visit https://scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov. Testing is free.

