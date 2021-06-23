County BZA tables decision on proposed Greentown solar farm

The fate of a proposed solar farm near Greentown will be decided another day.

The Howard County Board of Zoning Appeals made no decision Tuesday night regarding a request for a special exemption permit to build a power generation facility in Howard County, just southeast of Greentown.

A motion by BZA board member Frank Faulkner to approve ENGIE’s request for a special exemption permit that would allow the corporation to operate a 200-megawatt solar farm in nearly 2,000 acres of farmland near the Duke Energy Greentown substation was not seconded from another board member, and no other motion regarding ENGIE’s request was made.

The lack of a second means the request is essentially tabled and can be brought back and voted on by the board at its next meeting exactly as it was presented Tuesday night, as the board did not technically vote for or against the request.

The board’s next meeting is 7 p.m. July 27 and is likely to be held at the Kokomo Event and Conference Center, 1500 N. Reed Road, where Tuesday’s meeting was held.

Tom Green, director of development for ENGIE Solar, said that after the more than two-hour meeting, the company would continue to seek approval for its special exemption permit request.

“We still think this is a great project,” he said. “We think the benefits for the community are very positive, and so we’re going to try to answer as many questions as we can and try and move forward.”

The approval of the special exemption permit is a necessity for the proposed solar farm to become a reality. Without it, the project can’t receive site plan approval or the necessary building permits.

No reasons for the lack of a vote were given by board members. In fact, other than Faulkner’s failed motion and the occasional moderation of the meeting by Mike Imbler, board president, the five members of the board did not say one word during the meeting.

The Tribune was able to speak to some of the board members — Faulkner, Jeff Miller and Richard Byrum — after the meeting. Both Miller and Byrum declined to comment when asked if they could explain why they did not second Faulkner’s motion or make their own motion.

“Come back next month, and we’ll see what happens,” Byrum said as he was leaving the Event Center.

For Faulkner, the lack of a second on his motion was “surprising.”

“I thought we were ready for a vote,” he told the Tribune after the meeting, adding that he was leaning to supporting ENGIE’s request because he believes the landowners who have agreed to lease their land for the project should be able to do just that.

The decision, or lack thereof, by the BZA came after more than two hours of presentations by ENGIE and public comment from both supporters and longtime opponents of the project, dubbed Emerald Green Solar Farm.

The proposed solar farm will be built just southeast of Greentown, south of U.S. 35 and mostly east of Duke Energy’s Greentown substation. It will generate 200 megawatts of electricity — enough to power more than 53,000 homes — and will be an investment of $150 million and generate 300 to 350 temporary construction jobs and “minimal” permanent jobs, according to the company.

Green said Tuesday that while the land leased will be 2,000 acres, as plans stand right now, only around 1,300 acres will house solar panels. The company added that in areas where solar panels will not be, native grasses and pollinator plants will be planted, and “locations near neighboring homes will be screened by existing trees or planted rows of mixed evergreen trees and shrubs.” A fence will be constructed around the solar panels.

To help hide the fence, evergreen trees or something similar will be placed just outside the fence. Additionally, the company told the Tribune last month it increased the project’s setback from adjacent residential property lines to 200 feet, and, thus, “reduced the project footprint significantly.”

In its hourlong presentation, ENGIE made its pitch to the board as to why members should vote “yes” on the company’s request, detailing the scope of the project and their belief that the project would not harm in a large way nearby property values and would actually benefit the community through the $30 million in tax revenue for Howard County — including nearly $20 million for the Eastern Howard School Corporation — that the company anticipates the project will generate over its 30- to 40-year lifespan.

Under the county’s zoning law, BZA board members are to consider the following criteria before voting to approve any special exemption permit request:

The proposal will not be injurious to the public health, safety, morals and welfare of the community.

The requirements and development standards for the requested use as prescribed by this Zoning Ordinance will be met.

Granting the exception will not subvert the general purposes served by this Zoning Ordinance and will not permanently injure other property or uses in the same district and vicinity

The proposed use will be consistent with the character of the district therein, the spirit and intent of this Zoning Ordinance and the Comprehensive Plan.

After ENGIE’s presentation, members of the public who were either for or against the project were able to speak their mind in front of the board.

Some of those who spoke in favor of the project were the landowners in the project area who stand to benefit financially from the project and saw it as a way to diversify their farmland revenues and provide stable revenues for them and their children.

Other supporters said they were for the project because of the projected benefits in tax revenue for both the county and school district and their general support for renewable energies.

Opponents of the project were largely homeowners in the immediate vicinity to the proposed solar farm who said they believed the project would make it harder for them to sell their homes and would be taking away and potentially destroying farmland. They were also concerned that the small traces of lead in the metal parts between the solar panels could potentially pollute the land and water.