An Ataula Alum Is Running This Breezy Portland Bar in a New Hostel

When sisters Lee and Lauren Gonzalez decided to flee their Wall Street jobs, they moved to Barcelona to open a tiny, 10-room hostel. “We did every job — housekeeping, check in,” Lauren Gonzalez says. It was only fitting, then, that the bar at their latest hostel — Lolo Pass, newly open on East Burnside — would lightly nod to their years in Spain. But the two still wanted the bar to feel like a part of Portland, true to the city. Their solution was to hire Emily Metivier.