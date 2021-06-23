Cancel
Iowa State

Voting Rights And The Latest Iowa Poll

iowapublicradio.org
 7 days ago

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by two political scientists, Jonathan Hassid of Iowa State University and Megan Goldberg of Cornell College to discuss the results of a procedural vote Tuesday on the "For the People Act." "This is a reaction to, I think...

www.iowapublicradio.org
Iowa Statesouthernminn.com

Poll highlights conflict over Iowa charter schools

(The Center Square) – A new Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll reports public opposition to the legislature’s new law opening charter schools to private groups. Under the new law, schools remain public entities in control and funding, but now are no longer limited solely to approval from local school districts. Gov....
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Outside groups threatening Iowa landowner rights

Iowa’s early diversification of our energy portfolio has kept energy rates below the national average and provided new revenue for Iowa communities. This success is now under attack by outside forces. Iowa is a national leader in renewable energy thanks to early vision by leaders like Gov. Terry Branstad and...
Iowa StateWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

On Iowa Politics: 'Someone else' besides Grassley a valid poll question?

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: Is there any value to polling people to ask if they'd re-elect U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley versus "someone else?" On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.
Cedar Rapids, IAKCRG.com

Poll shows Iowans are mixed on the latest legislative session

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowans are giving mixed reviews of the most recent legislative session. That’s according to a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll that surveyed a little more than 800 Iowa adults. This past session, lawmakers passed a range of major changes to Iowa’s laws effecting issues...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Axios

Democrats' losing hand on voting rights

The 50-50 Senate, GOP-controlled state legislatures, gerrymandering and a conservative Supreme Court are blunting Democrats' ability to fight back against historic efforts to restrict voting in states across the U.S. Why it matters: Voting rights advocates say the moves could artificially prop up conservative, white power structures for a decade...
Iowa StatePosted by
The Hill

Biden job approval at 43 percent in Iowa: poll

President Biden ’s approval rating in Iowa slipped to 43 percent in June, according to the latest Des Moines Register-Mediacom Iowa poll. The survey released on Tuesday found that a majority of Iowans, 52 percent, disapprove of the job Biden is doing, while 5 percent of respondents said they were unsure.
Iowa Statewopular.com

Iowa Poll: 64% Say It's Time To Replace Chuck Grassley

If Chuck Grassley runs again he'll be 89 when the election is held in 2022. But if he runs again he'll almost certainly win where another Republican might have trouble. All of this poses some questions for Grassley who can thumb his nose at this polling or retire with some, if not dignity, then at least an ounce of respect from Iowa's voters.
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Voting rights protections needed

Voting rights are under assault in a number of mostly Republican-led states. Much of it is being done under the guise of "election integrity" and fraud reduction. But that's just the window dressing. What these bills are mostly about is making it harder for Americans to vote. The congressional Democrats'...
ElectionsPosted by
@LockerRoom

Monmouth Poll: 62% of Democrats Support Requiring Photo I.D. To Vote

Watch certain cable news networks and you’ll walk away thinking Americans staunchly reject as voter suppression the requirement to present photo identification when voting. Actually, no, that’s not the case. Here’s the latest polling example that shows overwhelming support for voter I.D., including among Democrats. Monmouth polled U.S. adults, finding that 80% – that’s right – 80% of U.S. adults support the idea, with six of 10 Democrats on board, too.
U.S. Politicsdefazioforcongress.org

ZERO Republicans voted for voting rights

On Tuesday, every single Senate Republican voted to block the For the People Act, a bill to stop the attacks on voting rights, end partisan gerrymandering and stop billionaires from buying elections. It would have expanded voter access, election integrity and security, campaign finance, and ethics for the three branches of government.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Majorities in new poll support early voting, voter ID

A majority of people surveyed in a new poll believe that in-person early voting should be made easier, and that voters should be required to show photo identification before casting ballots. The Monmouth University Poll survey found that 71 percent think early voting should generally be made easier, while only...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

The state of play on voting rights in Congress

Democrats have made protecting and expanding voting rights a key legislative agenda item in the wake of the 2020 election, a response to the dozens of GOP-controlled states that sought to restrict voting rights and change election laws in the wake of President Biden’s victory over former president Donald Trump.
ElectionsSlate

The Right Way to Actually Get Voting Rights Passed

Back in January, after the riot at the Capitol, election law expert Richard L. Hasen wrote out a checklist of all the things Democrats should do once they assumed control of the White House and Congress: strategies to shore up the distrust that has been seeping into American politics. What wasn’t on his list was a massive voting rights bill—he just thought it was too unwieldy: “I don’t think that the strategies Democrats are pursuing are ones that are likely to actually yield results in Congress,” he told me. But Democrats did go ahead and try to pass a major voting rights bill known as the For the People Act, or H.R. 1, and came up against the Senate minority blockade. All 50 Democratic senators voted on Tuesday to open up debate over voting rights legislation—but without 10 Republicans, the motion failed. Have the Democrats squandered their chance at election reform, on an issue no less fundamental than the very right to vote, by trying to shoot the moon? To figure out what went wrong, what lessons Democrats can take from this, and what the future of voting rights legislation may look like, I spoke with Hasen on Wednesday’s episode of What Next. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
Fargo, NDNew Haven Register

North Dakota State president 'surprised' by critical review

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota State University President Dean Bresciani on Wednesday signed an agreement with the state Board of Higher Education to stay on the job for 18 more months, following a harsh performance review. The contract laid out by the board calls for Bresciani to serve out...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden signs three bills to overturn Trump-era rules

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed three separate laws Wednesday that dismantle part of the Trump era, blocking payday lenders from avoiding caps on interest rates, restricting climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas drilling and ending rules on how the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission settles claims. “Each...
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Iowa universities seek help in new name, image, and likeness era

As American colleges and universities start charting a new course through an athletics landscape allowing students to make money off their names, images and likenesses, Iowa’s public universities are seeking help tracking athlete activities and educating them of new opportunities, obligations and potential pitfalls. Iowa State University last week issued...
Fargo, NDndsu.edu

NDSU sociology researcher receives grants to study voter roll maintenance

Dane Mataic, assistant professor of sociology, has received two grants in collaboration with three researchers from Pennsylvania State University to study how the process of routine voter roll maintenance impacts individual voters. The first, a $283,053 collaborative grant from the National Science Foundation and the second, a $97,000 grant from...