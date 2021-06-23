Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Pieces in Place for Jalen Reagor to Have Breakout Season

By Ed Kracz
Posted by 
EagleMaven
EagleMaven
 7 days ago

PHILADELPHIA – It’s been said and written at various places that this is a make-or-break season for Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor.

That won’t be said or written here.

An important season, yes.

Make-or-break, no.

Not for a player taken in the first round only two years ago.

Immortal bust Danny Watkins got only two years after the Eagles took him in the first round back in 2011, but it was clear early that his heart wasn’t in it.

Marcus Smith, 2014's first-rounder, got three seasons and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, a second-round pick in 2018, is even being given a third season to prove himself.

Reagor is nowhere needing a third chance.

In fact, if anyone is poised for a breakout season, it is Reagor.

Reason number one: DeVonta Smith.

Drafting the route-running specialist who won the Heisman could be the target of some double-teams early and often this season, daring Reagor to do something.

“It was a great thing for this organization to do, bringing another weapon on the field, another weapon in our receiving room,” said Reagor. “We’re going to complement each other well.

"There are things that I can do that he isn’t doing, and vice versa. To me, I look at it like it’s going to make our room much better, make our team much better.”

Second, Reagor had a different look to him during the spring’s OTAs, which was visible to WR coach Aaron Moorehead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3In7Hb_0adR500U00
Eagles WR coach Aaron Moorehead talked about Jalen Reagor in early June

Remember, it was Moorehead who said last year that Reagor seemed to be putting too much pressure on himself, feeling the weight of being a first-round pick and being the kind of person who wants to please others, particularly perhaps those he does not know, such as fans.

“I think he’s calmer,” said Moorehead. “He’s just letting his play speak for himself. He’s always been a good worker. He’s got a lot of talent. We know that. He’s just doing the things that he needs to do to take care of himself.

“I think that’s really important and understanding that you have enough talent to be a really, really, really good player in this league and you don’t have to listen to anyone else but the people in this building and your family structure at home, and lets’ go play ball. He’s been very diligent about that, and I think it’s shown in just his preparation.”

Moorehead also saw a more confident Reagor, in terms of understanding the offense and what it’s like to play receiver in the NFL.

“The questions he’s asking are different, and that’s good,” Moorehead said. “I’ve been very pleased with him and just excited to see where this next six weeks and how he trains and getting back here for camp and getting ready to roll.”

Those six weeks are now down to about two weeks, which is when training camp is scheduled to open on July 27.

Before OTAs began, Reagor said he put in workout time with Jalen Hurts, Quez Watkins, and Greg Ward.

The guess is he is doing what he needs to in order to return and make an impact early and often.

There are other reasons why Reagor could be this year’s offensive breakout performer.

One is good health. Last year, Reagor injured a shoulder late in training camp that was supposed to sideline him for the first several weeks of his rookie year. He didn't miss a single game.

Then he tore a thumb ligament in Week 2, an injury that sidelined him for five weeks.

It's easy to forget in his on-again-off-again season that Reagor had an electric 73-yard punt return in Green Bay on Dec. 6.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z8qPZ_0adR500U00
Jalen Reagor on his way to a 73-yard punt return TD in Green Bay last December USA Today

"I really didn’t get hurt until I got to the NFL, so I mean the little injury bug that I had, you have to go through something to be somebody," he said. "So, I feel like that was just testing my character. I feel like, me being healthy, the best ability is availability. As long as I’m healthy, I feel like everything is going to go great."

Another factor in what 2021 could look like for Reagor is he now has the benefit of getting actual work in on the field and, even more importantly, will have a preseason’s worth of games.

“It’s just like being a freshman in high school, and then your sophomore year, you’re like, ‘OK, I know how everything goes,’” he said. “You kind of get a feel for everything, as far as your routine, how you do things, the time you wake up, the time you get to the facility.

"That second year, you’re more comfortable, everyone knows you and you know what to do. So I feel like things are a little more at ease.”

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

EagleMaven

EagleMaven

Philadelphia, PA
108
Followers
270
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

EagleMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Philadelphia Eagles

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Watkins
Person
Devonta Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Heisman#Wr#Si Com Nfl Eagles#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
NJ.com

Taking a look at Eagles’ options at punt returner, kick returner | Jalen Reagor, Quez Watkins, more

The Eagles might change up the way they handle the return game under new special teams coordinator Michael Clay. Over the past two seasons, Dave Fipp used wide receiver Greg Ward as his primary punt returner and running back Boston Scott as his primary kick returner. Ward was favored due to his trusty hands, while Scott was counted on because of the limited proven options at the position.
NFLallfans.co

Looking at Jalen Reagor’s chances to become 2021’s fantasy football breakout WR

With the start of NFL training camp almost one month away, it’s time to start analyzing the fantasy football prospects for some of the NFL’s top young players. Critics and pundits around the league are classifying Jalen Reagor’s rookie season as a disappointment after he fell behind fellow first-round rookies Justin Jefferson, Jerry Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb in usage and yardage efficiency.
NFLchatsports.com

A move to the slot may add more weight to the shoulders of Jalen Reagor

Last offseason, the Eagles selected the TCU wideout over Justin Jefferson, which was justified at the time because the organization viewed Jefferson purely as a slot receiver. Fast forward a year and it looks as though Jalen Reagor will receive the bulk of his snaps in the slot. This is...
NFLsportsmedia101.com

Jalen Reagor says Eagles fans should have faith in him

EYE never considered Reagor a bust, but amazingly a lot of Eagles fans do. Yes, there were times on the field when Reagor appeared to screw up a route or, worse, appeared “disinterested”… But to this observer they were cases of rookie confusion on what to do when a play was breaking down.
NFLPosted by
EagleMaven

Examining the NFC East: The Wide Receivers

Our annual series examining the NFC East from a positional perspective with the help of league personnel sources continues with the wide receivers, a position group that was a disaster for the Eagles in the last two seasons of the Doug Pederson era. Despite spending significant assets at the position...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Reagor isn’t due for a breakout year, per PFF

The Philadelphia Eagles first-round pick during the 2020 NFL Draft, Jalen Reagor didn’t have the immediate impact during his rookie season that the team was hoping for. Drafted to be Carson Wentz’ #1 wide receiver for the next handful of years, Reagor struggled to stay on the field due to injuries, and was largely ineffective when healthy. Severely overshadowed by the likes of Justin Jefferson, who was taken one pick after Reagor, the former TCU wideout’s rookie campaign was largely deemed a “failure” by people around the NFL media.
NFLPopculture

Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Makes Decision on Opting out of 2021 Season

Aaron Rodgers could opt-out of the 2021 season with zero obligations to the Green Bay Packers for not playing. However, it looks like Rodgers is going to play the wait-and-see game before making any big decisions. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Rodgers isn't likely to opt-out before the Friday, July 2 deadline. Florio said Rodgers "won’t be ready to give up on playing this year" by the end of this week.
NFLPosted by
EagleMaven

Mike Tannenbaum Believes DeVonta Smith Can Overcome Slender Frame

PHILADELPHIA - There are exceptions to every rule and former NFL executive Mike Tannenbaum believes DeVonta Smith fits into that category. The Eagles' first-round pick at No. 10 overall, and the reigning Heisman Trophy winner during his final season at Alabama, is enormously talented. It seems like the lone concern over Smith translating his college success to the professional level is his slight 166-pound frame.
NFLPosted by
EagleMaven

EAGLES UNFILTERED: Brian Baldinger Delivers Plenty of Insight

Brian Baldinger really doesn’t need much of an introduction. He’s well known from his time with NFL Films and the NFL Network and those who are a bit older remember him from his playing days as an offensive lineman. He had a 13-year NFL career, a long stretch of survival considering he entered the league out of Duke as an undrafted free agent in 1982. His final two years were spent with the Eagles, for whom he made 13 starts and played in 24 games over two years, 1992 and 1993.
NFLPosted by
EagleMaven

Boston Scott Plans to Push Off the Competition

PHILADELPHIA - For years coaches would say the same thing when outsiders questioned Darren Sproles' size. 'He's short, not small,' the response would be. Boston Scott tried to capture that same sentiment when speaking about his own journey to the NFL on Wednesday. "People say little, not small," Scott smiled...
NFLPosted by
EagleMaven

From DeVonta Smith to Nick Sirianni, 10 Observations from OTAs

PHILADELPHIA - It's better than nothing. After an offseason completely shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the Eagles did get some grass time this spring, albeit scaled-back work with no team drills or even 7-on-7s on the docket, and no mandatory minicamp. Friday was the last OTA...
NFLPosted by
EagleMaven

JaCoby Stevens Signs Contract, Now...Where Will he Play?

PHILADELPHIA – What exactly is JaCoby Stevens anyway?. Ah, it’s one of 100 questions that can be asked about not just the Eagles, in general, this season, but each of their players, too. It’s just being asked about Stevens, now, because the third of the Eagles’ three sixth-round picks on...
NFLPosted by
EagleMaven

Zech McPhearson Could be Answer to CB2 Question

PHILADELPHIA – Hawaii is a nice place to be at the end of January, especially for anyone in the northeast part of the country, but for Zech McPhearson it was particularly pleasing. It was there that the future Eagles draft pick opened some eyes, especially those belonging to some of...
NFLPosted by
EagleMaven

Brian Baldinger Begins New Business Venture

It was an idea born during the global pandemic, one that puts to good use Brian Baldinger’s vast knowledge of football. The former NFL offensive lineman and Ric Serritella, of NFL Draft Bible and SI.com, decided to make instructional videos designed to teach the game at each position group on the football field - quarterbacks, running backs, receivers, etc.
NFLPosted by
EagleMaven

Can DeVonta Smith be the Eagles' first Rookie of the Year winner?

PHILADELPHIA – It’s going to be awfully difficult to overcome Trevor Lawrence for the NFL rookie of the year award. The former Clemson quarterback has hype and opportunity on his side in Jacksonville, having been compared to John Elway, Peyton Manning, and Andrew Luck, with Jaguars coach Urban Meyer already on record saying there will be no competition for the starting QB job. It already belongs to Lawrence.
NFLPosted by
EagleMaven

No Worries About Unintended Consequences Tied to Jalen Hurts' Work Ethic

PHILADELPHIA - Jalen Hurts' first offseason as the presumptive starting quarterback in Philadelphia ended in an apropos fashion Friday, on the Lincoln Financial Field turf. The scaled-back work this spring will be buttressed over the next seven weeks or so by Hurts' relentless work ethic, something coach Nick Sirianni mentioned when discussing the second-year signal-caller and what was accomplished with offseason hurdles devoid of teamwork or even 7-on-7 drills.
NFLPosted by
EagleMaven

DeVonta Smith Signed and Delivered

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles have begun to sign their 2021 rookie class and the organization started at the top, agreeing to a four-year deal with the No. 10 overall selection DeVonta Smith on Thursday. Also signing their rookie deals were third-round defensive tackle Milton Williams, fourth-round cornerback Zech McPhearson, and...
NFLPosted by
EagleMaven

Eagles Bring Back TE Richard Rodgers

PHILADELPHIA – Eagles' tight ends coach Jason Michael deferred to Howie Roseman when asked about Richard Rodgers this week and the GM's ears must have been burning. The Eagles brought back the veteran tight end who played very well as an injury replacement for Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz last season. In fact, Rodgers was graded as the second-best TE in the NFL in 2020, albeit over limited snaps (274), by ProFootballFocus.com, behind only Kansas City star Travis Kelce.