With episode two of Loki only just hitting Disney+, it would be madness to believe it would give us anything huge and potentially devastating to the future of the MCU this early on. However, considering we are talking about a series centering on the God of Mischief, and it looks like we should perhaps begin to expect the unexpected. By the end of episode two, not only have we had a much rumored villain be confirmed, but perhaps we have also seen the creation of the multiverse that will bear heavily on the upcoming Phase Four movies. Spoilers are most definitely coming.