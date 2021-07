Davante Adams and the Green Bay Packers are reportedly working towards a huge new contract and the wide receiver deserves all the money he gets. Over the past week or so, it seems that the focus around the Green Bay Packers has shifted from the Aaron Rodgers saga to the future of Davante Adams. The All-Pro wide receiver could become a free agent after the 2021 NFL season and, though he has expressed a desire to remain in place, he’s also talked about playing with Derek Carr on the Raiders.