Tamir Rice’s mom rips Shaun King for profiting off her son’s death

Her legal face-off with the Harrises continues and Sabrina Peterson is telling her side of the story. Ever since she popped up on Instagram alleging that T.I. held a gun to her head, Peterson has been at the forefront of the scandal that has shaken Hip Hop. It has been reported that dozens of people have accused T.I. and his wife Tameka "Tiny" Harris of all sorts of sexual misconduct and intimidation, and while the famous couple has denied the claims, they remain under heavy scrutiny.