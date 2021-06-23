Cancel
Tamir Rice’s mom rips Shaun King for profiting off her son’s death

By Mark Lungariello
New York Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTamir Rice’s mom slammed Shaun King in a scathing social media post, calling him a self-centered person who can’t be trusted – and “a white man acting black.”. Samaria Rice was apparently set off by King publishing details of a conversation they had, after she previously blasted King and others, accusing them of benefitting from the death of her 12-year-old son, who was shot by Cleveland police while playing with a toy gun.

Shaun King
