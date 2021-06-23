Cancel
Fairfield man sentenced to federal prison in domestic shooting during dispute over household expenses

AL.com
AL.com
 7 days ago
A Fairfield man was sentenced to federal prison Wednesday after a 2020 domestic shooting in which two women were injured. U.S. District Judge Madeline H. Haikala sentenced Darrick Ansal Dunlap, 43, to more than six years in prison followed by three years of supervised released, according to a joint statement by Northern District of Alabama U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona and ATF Acting Special Agent in Charge Mickey French.

