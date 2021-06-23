Cancel
College Sports

Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group Launches Scholarship for Spelman College Students

By Chris Gardner
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group CEO Lou Taylor — named The Hollywood Reporter's Business Manager Icon in 2019 for repping stars like Steven Tyler, Mary J. Blige, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Britney Spears — has created the Finish Line Scholarship as a way to support the Black student community at Spelman College.

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

