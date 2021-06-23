Copa America Continues With Exciting Games

There are no Copa America fixtures on Wednesday as teams prepare for matchday two of action. Colombia versus Venezuela and hosts Brazil against Peru are the next matches. Looking ahead to the next set of matches in Group B, Colombia take on Venezuela and hosts Brazil face Peru in Rio de Janeiro. Venezuela will look to bounce back from the 3-0 defeat to Brazil in their opener while Colombia got a 1-0 win over Ecuador in their first game. Colombia's Luis Muriel has spoken to the media and he is expecting a very tough contest. Brazil versus Peru is a repeat of 2019's final which saw Tite's men win 3-1. In other news, Lionel Messi has written a motivational message on Instagram to fans ahead of Argentina's encounter with Uruguay and Bolivia's Moreno Martins will be banned if he does not take back his criticism of CONMEBOL after more than 50 cases of coronavirus among players and staff at the tournament so far.