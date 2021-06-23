Report: Blake Griffin was advised to not sign with Boston Celtics
Back in March, Blake Griffin was a player that even the Detroit Pistons didn’t want and it looked like his future in the league was somewhat in question. Those questions were answered when the Brooklyn Nets signed Griffin over the rest of the league. But one team in particular stood out to Griffin as well, but appears to never have had a chance at bringing him in. Jared Weiss, a Boston Celtics beat writer for The Athletic, has reported that Griffin was advised to avoid signing in Boston.247sports.com