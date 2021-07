The US dollar rallied a bit against the South African rand during the trading session on Monday, as we have bounced from the 50-day EMA during the previous trading session. If you look at the chart, you can see there is a little bit of a bullish flag forming, which could open up a move all the way to the 15.25 rand area. That being said, there are a couple of things to pay attention to between here and there, namely the 14.50 rand level, which is an area that has been support and resistance.