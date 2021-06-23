Notice to Creditors: Suzanne Marie Baal
Estate of suzanne marie baal, deceased. Date of birth: 1/31/1946. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Suzanne Marie Baal, died March 01, 2021. Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Christopher Baal, personal representative or to both the probate court at 1200 N. Telegraph Rd., Pontiac, and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.