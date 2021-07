George R.R. Martin, writer of Elden Ring, the new of From Software, and author of the famous novels Song of ice and fire which gave rise to the popular television series Game of Thrones, has assured in a recent interview with WTTW (via Screen Rant) that the Elden Ring is, in a way, a sequel to dark souls, pointing out that there is a certain connection between both franchises, although in reality it refers more to the level of mechanics and gameplay. In addition, in the same talk he shared some curiosities about his work and relationship with the Japanese development studio.