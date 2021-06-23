Cancel
Audubon County, IA

Burn Ban Issued For Audubon County

By Nathan Konz
1380kcim.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn open burning ban went into effect at noon today (Wednesday) in Audubon County. The request submitted to the State Fire Marshal’s Office by Audubon Fire Chief, Tyler Thygesen, indicates the extremely dry conditions have created a high enough fire risk to be considered hazardous to life or property. The proclamation prohibits most forms of open burning but still allows use of outdoor fireplaces, barbeque grills and trash incinerators made of metal, concrete, masonry or heavy-gauge wire mesh. Residents are encouraged to exercise caution and keep water, an extinguisher or other fire-suppressing materials nearby any controlled open flame. Each fire department within the county has put their support behind the burn ban, and it will remain in effect until the dangerous conditions no longer exist.

