Round Rock's Tiny Aquatics relocating to Sky Ridge Plaza in August

This year’s Founder’s Day Parade will be part of the postponed events celebrating the 175th anniversary of New Braunfels and will be held jointly with the Sophienburg’s Fourth of July Parade. The parade will begin in front of the New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce at 390 S. Seguin Ave. at 8:30 a.m. In conjunction with the Founder’s Day Parade, each year since 1856, children join the Kindermasken Parade and Ball. The Heritage Society of New Braunfels, the Museum of Texas Handmade Furniture and several other local organizations are hosting the parade. The NB Evening Lions Club will sponsor a costume contest following the parade. The parade will begin at 8:30 a.m. at The Elks Lodge, 353 S. Seguin Avenue. www.since1845.com, www.texashandmadefurniture.com/kindermasken.