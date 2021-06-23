Round Rock's Tiny Aquatics relocating to Sky Ridge Plaza in August
Tiny Aquatics will relocate in August to a larger facility at Sky Ridge Plaza, located at 2200 S IH-35, Round Rock. The aquatic fish and plant retailer is moving from a 1,200-square-feet facility at 1100 Sam Bass Road, Ste. 101, Round Rock., to a 3,898 square foot retail space in the shopping center. Co-owner Tran Pham said the move will allow the business to stock more fish, plants and related products, which include shrimp, snails, rocks, moss and hardware for aquatic hobbyists. 512-629-9294 www.facebook.com/tinyaquatics.communityimpact.com