The Tragic True Story Of TWA Flight 800
The world was left reeling after an airplane exploded minutes after it left JFK Airport on July 17, 1996. According to CNN, the tragic accident took place somewhere off Long Island, New York and killed all 230 people who were onboard. The incident was horrific and led to several questions, such as what could've transpired on TWA Flight 800, what were the circumstances surrounding the event, and whether something sinister had happened on the flight. Many thought that terrorists had triggered the explosion.