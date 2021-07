A Fox News host says he read Mein Kampf at school as he criticised the head of the United States military.Brian Kilmeade made the surprising statement as he took issue with Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Miley, the most senior general in the country.Last week General Milley took issue with Republicans in Congress for their attacks on the Defense Department’s diversity efforts and accused the military of embracing “critical race theory.”He said it was “offensive” that military personnel were being called “quote, ‘woke’ or something else, because we’re studying some theories that are out there.”And as he pushed back...