Rochester Area Unemployment Rates Returning to Pre-Pandemic Levels

A new study shows that many Minnesota counties are among the healthiest communities in the nation, and two Southeast Minnesota counties came in the Top 100. Olmsted County, which is of course home to the Med City (we should probably expect Olmsted County to make the list every year, right?), came in at number 77 on the list according to a news release from U.S News & World Report. Dodge County also made the top 100, coming in at number 54.