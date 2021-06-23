Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, MN

Rochester Area Unemployment Rates Returning to Pre-Pandemic Levels

By Andy Brownell
Posted by 
Y-105FM
Y-105FM
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Employment in the Rochester area is still a couple of thousand positions below the record high reached in the summer of 2019, but the latest jobs statistics from the state show it is back above 87,000 for the first time since November 2019. The latest...

y105fm.com
Community Policy
Y-105FM

Y-105FM

Rochester, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
979K+
Views
ABOUT

Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105fm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
County
Olmsted County, MN
Rochester, MN
Health
Local
Minnesota Business
Rochester, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Health
Rochester, MN
Business
Olmsted County, MN
Business
Olmsted County, MN
Health
Olmsted County, MN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Rates#Pandemic#Mayo Clinic Offering More
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
Y-105FM

Two Southeast Minnesota Counties Are Among The Healthiest In The Nation

A new study shows that many Minnesota counties are among the healthiest communities in the nation, and two Southeast Minnesota counties came in the Top 100. Olmsted County, which is of course home to the Med City (we should probably expect Olmsted County to make the list every year, right?), came in at number 77 on the list according to a news release from U.S News & World Report. Dodge County also made the top 100, coming in at number 54.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Y-105FM

Get Ready to Pay $3 a Gallon for Gasoline in Minnesota

Usually, gasoline prices spike as we head into the Memorial Day weekend but hold onto your wallet if you're traveling over the 4th of July weekend now too. 2021 has been a MUCH better year so far than 2020 was, hasn't it? Then pandemic is fading, and things are starting to feel like they used to as our lives get back to some semblance of 'normal.'
Minnesota StatePosted by
Y-105FM

Five Southern Minnesota Places Are Now Recognized On The National Historic Register

It was recently announced that 20 Minnesota places were recently designated onto the National Register of Historic Places list. Of the places selected five were located right here in Southern Minnesota with the West Concord High School, a portion of downtown Montgomery, the First Congressional Church in Winona, Rollingstone Village Hall, and the Hudson Manufacturing Company Factory in Hastings making the list. The latest additions to the list according to the Minnesota Department of Administration's State Historic Preservation Office reflect "significance in American history, architecture, archaeology, engineering, and culture and which possess integrity of location, design, setting, materials, workmanship, feeling, and association."
Rochester, MNPosted by
Y-105FM

Saturday Evening Rochesterfest Events Canceled

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The 2021 Rochesterfest has come to an early end. Rochesterfest Executive Director Brandon Helgeson announced late Saturday afternoon that the remainder of the activities that had been planned at Soldiers Field Park have been canceled. That includes the concerts, which are currently not being rescheduled.
Rochester, MNPosted by
Y-105FM

There’ve Been Fewer Mosquitos In Rochester – That’s About To End

Have you noticed a lack of mosquitos in Rochester? That's awesome, but sad news; it won't last. Back in early April, Jessica Williams wrote and shared the mosquito forecast... Pests.org just released their "forecast" for how many mosquito bites Minnesotans should anticipate scratching this year and unfortunately for us, it is NOT good news. Here's what they are predicting for this nasty blood-sucker: