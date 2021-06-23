Cancel
Hanover, NH

Dartmouth College Puts WFRD, Its Commercial Station, On The Market.

insideradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother long-running college radio station is up for sale. Ivy League institution Dartmouth College plans to sell rock WFRD (99.3), a commercial Class A 6,000-watt signal licensed to Hanover, NH that plays in Nielsen’s Lebanon-Hanover-White River Junction, NH-VT metro. Proceeds from the sale will be used to support Dartmouth Broadcasting and its separate student-run digital station branded as WDCR. (The actual WDCR call letters are attached a non-commercial signal in Illinois.)

