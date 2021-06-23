DOE Announces $22 Million for Energy Research Projects in Underserved Regions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - enCore Energy Corp. (TSXV: EU) (OTCQB: ENCUF) (the "Company" or "enCore") is pleased to announce the results of a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the company's recently consolidated Juan Tafoya and Marquez projects located in the Grant's Uranium District in northwest New Mexico. This is the first PEA for the projects as this is the only time in recent history that the two contiguous mineralized properties have been held under the same company. The PEA was constructed based on a combined and updated NI 43-101 Technical Report using an Indicated resource of 7.1 million tons at a grade of 0.127% eU3O8 for a total of 18.1 million pounds of U3O8.