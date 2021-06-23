Cancel
Washington, DC

DOE Announces $22 Million for Energy Research Projects in Underserved Regions

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced $22 million in funding for nine projects covering a range of energy research topics from grid integration, solar energy, wind energy, and advanced manufacturing. These projects are located in communities traditionally underserved by federal research and development (R&D) funding so that all parts of the country are central to efforts to solve the climate crisis and meet President Biden’s goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

