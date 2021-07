Finger Lakes Results Wednesday June 23rd, 2021

The West Delaware Hawks Baseball team improved their record to 10-15 with a 4-1 victory over Class 3A 8th-ranked Central DeWitt last night in a non-conference match-up on Exide Field. It was a quicker paced contest that only lasted 1 hour and 34 minutes. Both teams had 5 hits, as the Sabers scored first in the top of the second inning but the Hawks struck for two in the bottom half then added 2 more runs in the 6th. Luke Kehrli went the distance and picked up his 2nd win on the mound striking out 7 Saber batters, stranding 5 runners and issuing only 2 free passes. The Hawks ended a 3 game losing streak against Central and with the W tied the series at 11 wins a piece dating back to 2009. They also held their annual senior night and honored their four seniors, Joey Chizek, Logan Woellert, Spencer Mullen and Jared Voss. WD will have a day off today and return to action on the road in Vinton on Thursday.