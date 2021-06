On Tuesday, June 8, Highland City Council approved the city’s biennial budget, budgeting $78,921,740 in expenditures for 2021-22 and $67,210,965 for 2022-23. Total revenues for the next two years estimated to be $45,931,340 and $39,165,710 and the general fund is tightly balanced with a surplus of $2,000 in 2022 and $730 in 2023. The biennial budget maintains reserves of $53.88 million in 2021-22 and $42.98 million in 2022-23.