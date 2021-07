(Harrisburg, PA) -- Bill Cosby's conviction for sexual assault is being overturned. NBC News reports he could be released from a Pennsylvania state prison in a matter of hours. The state Supreme Court issued an opinion today to overturn his conviction. His lawyers appealed to the court in December, arguing his trial was tainted because it allowed past alleged sexual assaults to be presented. The 83-year-old Cosby has served more than two years of a three- to ten-year sentence for the 2004 assault of Andrea Constand.