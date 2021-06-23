Cancel
Lightweight Collapsible Music Stands

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 'Wee Stand' folding music stand has been designed as a modernized alternative to the conventional portable music stand that will enable musicians to set up shop for playing from virtually anywhere. The lightweight stand weighs in at around 560-grams and is constructed using premium materials to ensure it can...

www.trendhunter.com
Portland, ORfieldmag.com

Helinox Introduces Lightweight Field Office Camp Furniture Line

Zoe Baillargeon is an award-winning travel writer and Field Mag Intern based in Portland, OR. Past bylines can be found in National Geographic and Conde Nast Traveler, among others. When it comes to functional camp furniture, no brand does it better than Helinox. The South Korean manufacturer’s specific style of...
Interior Designdesignboom.com

the piano desk features a metal stand that holds books like sheets of music

Portuguese designer joão teixeira has done away with drawers and embraced smooth curves for this minimal desk that would look great in any home office setup. called ‘piano desk’, the design integrates a curved metal piece at the back where you can keep books and documents just like sheets of music on a piano. it can also be used to display flowers, photos, or other personal items.
ElectronicsDealerscope

The Stand Guitar Tuning Robot Is Just What Music Stores and Schools Needed

It may seem as though in-store robot scenarios need to be deployed at scale and at great cost, but even independent retailers can benefit from innovative solutions on an individual level. Toronto-based 2unify has created the 2unify Stand, a fully automated, hands-free robotic guitar tuning device. “Our customers have been...
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Sustainable Lightweight Running Shoes

Nike launches its latest Air VaporMax 2021 sneaker model and it is made from at least 40% recycled content when measured by weight. This time around, the iconic running shoes arrive in five colorway options of either "Armory Blue/Light Smoke Grey/Metallic Silver/White,” “Particle Grey/Aluminum/Light Liquid Lime/Barely Grey,” “Grey Fog/Bright Mango/Anthracite/White,” “White/Black/Metallic Silver/White” and “Black/Black/Anthracite/Black.”
ElectronicsMySanAntonio

Upgrade Your Work-From-Home Situation with This Lightweight Portable Monitor

The business world changed rapidly last March when the Covid-19 pandemic forced offices all over the world to close. In a new remotely working world, people became comfortable working from home. Now, more than half of Americans are still working from home and many of them would prefer to continue doing so rather than returning to an office. If that's you, why not take advantage of working from home this summer with tools that let you bring your office outdoors? Case in point: The Espresso Work From Home Bundle.
Carsacquiremag.com

Pascal Mathieu brings modern automotive-inspired to its latest model, the Big Boss

Inspired by modern automotive design, Pascal Mathieu presents its latest style, the Big Boss. The sleek aviator mixes angular and rounded lines in a large silhouette with a fascia made out of 301L brushed stainless steel. Handmade in France, the frame features adjustable nose pads, flexible hinges, and CR39 glass lenses with seven layers of antireflective coating. It also comes with a hand-polished case and each colorway is produced in a limtied run of 100 pieces.
ApparelPosted by
InsideHook

Deal: Everlane’s Casual Lightweight Blazer Is 60% Off

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Finding a blazer that’s lightweight enough for wear in the summer is difficult, but Everlane made it a little easier when they released their Casual Blazer. which now happens to be 60% off. The unstructured jacket finds a happy medium between casual and dressed up, its unlined and unpadded design balanced out by the tailored yet slightly relaxed fit, while the cotton/linen fabric (sourced from an Italian mill) is refined without feeling too dressy, perfect for summer weddings or just throwing on for dinner. Available in a sand-colored khaki or rich blue (which reminds us of traditional French workwear) the jacket is fit to pair with anything and everything, poised to become an invaluable companion.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Golden Concept RSC44 active Apple Watch case uses strong titanium and carbon fiber

Cover your smartwatch in luxury with the Golden Concept RSC44 active Apple Watch case. Made of impressively strong and incredibly lightweight titanium and carbon fiber, this case weighs only 22 grams. Designed with the active wearer in mind, the RSC44 can stand up to any task. So it can handle whether you go on a casual walk or participate in rigorous activity. Additionally, this titanium case suits 44 mm Apple Watch Series 4, 5, 6, and SE models. Measuring just 45 by 50 millimeters in size, it doesn’t affect the water resistance of your Apple Watch. Plus, it measures just 13.8 millimeters thick for a slim profile against your wrist. Select from raw titanium or rose gold titanium accent colors, both of which have an overall onyx black case and band color.
Helmetssgbonline.com

Bollé Adds Lightweight And Eco Products To S22 Helmet + Sunglass Collections

Bollé, committed to driving innovation through its EPIC Design Center in Lyon, France, leads the way with ultra-lightweight sunglasses and Eco-driven cycling helmets for the Summer 2022 season. The EPIC Center (Excellence in Product Innovation and Creativity) uses input from its athletes, engineers and designers to make products that span...
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Elegant Cosmetic Product Fridges

The inDare x PINKTOP portable beauty fridge is an elegant appliance designed with avid skincare and makeup enthusiasts alike in mind to offer them a dedicated spot to keep their favorite products fresh for longer. The fridge is characterized by its compact design that is paired with a handle on...
Electronicsgadgetify.com

Blacklight Reactive Motorized Hoberman Mini Sphere Orbiter

In the past few months, we have covered plenty of trippy blacklight reactive toys here. The Motorized Hoberman Mini Sphere Orbiter is also worth a look. It is an expanding toy that reacts to UV blacklight as it expands and contracts on its base. The below video shows the Hoberman Mini Sphere Orbiter in action:
CarsPosted by
The Independent

13 best double pushchairs: Lightweight and durable buggies for all-terrains

When couples discuss expanding their families, one of the first things that comes up – other than “but we’ve only just started getting a full night’s sleep” and “more nappies?!” – is logistics.Getting your brood from A to B is a daily task, so a double buggy is high on the list of purchases. The term “double buggy” covers any pushchair or pram that carries two infants, so they do vary a lot and are difficult to compare.For this review we have selected the best of all versions such as side-by-side pushchairs and travel systems that convert to take a...
Electronicspremierguitar.com

Fender ’68 Custom Pro Reverb Review

Classic cleans and excellent pedal-platform versatility. Nice onboard reverb and tremolo. Light weight for an amp of this size. Fender's '68 Custom series won plenty of fans by resurrecting the stylish silver-panel amps of the late '60s and '70s and making some of those models into more modern gigging machines. One of the newest additions to the lineup is the '68 Custom Pro Reverb—an evolution of an amp that debuted as a black-panel model in 1965.
Bicyclesfitnessgizmos.com

Dynepic Sports Spiral Tricep Rope & Neutral Grips

Here is a set of grip handles that add neutral grip to your cable pull machine, suspension trainer, and pull up bars. These Dynepic Sports Spiral Grip Handles allow unrestricted natural movements. They can be used in two orientations. They are made of rubber and stainless steel links. These are...
Home & GardenPosted by
Gadget Flow

Stand urinal sink is a sleek sustainable option that saves you water, space, and time

Change up your home or business bathroom with the Stand urinal sink. This uniquely designed product offers a sustainable way to save water, space, and time. With a design that minimizes urine and water splashes, the Stand can save up to 50% on your water usage. Moreover, it saves space by doing double duty, so you can use it in a public restroom to increase capacity. It has a two-in-one design that acts as both a urinal and a sink. In fact, the urinal is in the basin on the bottom, while the handwashing space is on the top. The compact sink measures 300 by 300 by 90 millimeters, which is about 12″ by 12″ by 3.5″. The handwashing water comes out from the tap in an elegant way, and then it flows down into the urinal to rinse it after you’ve used it.
Electronicshardcoregamer.com

Logitech Introduces New Lightweight Headset G335, Adds to Color Collection

Logitech has announced a new lightweight headset with the G335. This headset will also be joining the Logitech Color Collection with choices of black, white and mint. The G335 weighs in at just 240 grams and takes a lot of design cues from another Color Collection headset, the G733. The G335 is a wired headset that features slimmer ear cushions than the G733. It also offers an adjustable suspension headband and soft fabric earpad materials to increase comfort. It is designed to mix and match with other Color Collection products to help gamers personalize their space. On top of this, Logitech has announced that the G305 gaming mouse will also be available in mint for a matching lineup with the G335.