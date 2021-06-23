Cancel
Cherry County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Cherry by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 14:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Cherry SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN CHERRY COUNTY UNTIL 545 PM CDT At 503 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Valentine, moving east at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Valentine, Highway 97 crossing the Niobrara River, Sparks, Smith Falls State Park and Schlagel Creek State Wildlife Management Area. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for north central Nebraska.

Valentine, NE
Cherry County, NE
#Special Weather Statement#Smith Falls#Eastern Cherry#Doppler
