The Biden administration last week announced changes to a key grant program for teachers that has been under fire for complex bureaucratic requirements and poor management. The Teacher Education Assistance for College and Higher Education (TEACH) Grant Program provides federal financial assistance to students who agree to work as teachers in low-income, underserved school districts after they graduate. The assistance comes in the form of grants — rather than student loans — which do not have to be repaid, as long as the recipient maintains eligibility and fulfills the four-year service obligation. This allows students to not have to rely as much on student loans to pay for their education. However, for recipients who fail to maintain their eligibility, such as by leaving their teaching assignment too soon or failing to submit required annual paperwork, their TEACH Grants can be converted to student loans that have to be repaid, with interest.