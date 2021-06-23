32-story tower to house over 380 apartments in downtown Austin’s Symphony Square

AUSTIN, Texas — Greystar Real Estate Partners has incorporated a 32-story residential tower into its Symphony Square project, which broke ground Monday. Symphony Square will cover areas between East 11th and East 12th Streets, with the residential tower, named “The Waller,” located just south of the University of Texas campus. Greystar says The Waller will have 388 apartments, including a mix of micro-studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments. The first units are expected to be available in 2023.