Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Wendy Dio to Take Part in Virtual Signing Event for Upcoming Ronnie James Dio Autobiography

By Chad Childers
Posted by 
94.5 KATS
94.5 KATS
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ronnie James Dio's autobiography, "Rainbow in the Dark," is locked in for a July 27 release and Ronnie's widow and longtime manager Wendy Dio will be taking part in a special virtual signing to mark the occasion. Wendy will participate in an hour-long LiveSigning.com event produced by Premiere Collectibles on...

katsfm.com
Community Policy
94.5 KATS

94.5 KATS

Yakima, WA
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
622K+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendy Dio
Person
Ronnie James Dio
Person
Mick Wall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Premiere Collectibles#Dio News#Shout Cancer Fund#Rolling Live Studios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Advocacyloudersound.com

Rob Halford, Sammy Hagar, Sebastian Bach join Ronnie James Dio cancer fundraiser

A host of big name performers have been added to the bill for the Stand Up And Shout For Ronnie James Dio’s Birthday livestream fundraiser to be held on July 10. Judas Priest’s Rob Halford, Sammy Hagar, Tenacious D, Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan, Thin Lizzy / Black Star Riders frontman Ricky Warwick, Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale and former Skid Row vocalist Sebastian Bach are now confirmed as additions to the bill, joining previously announced artists Tony Iommi, Glenn Hughes, Testament’s Chuck Billy, Anthrax frontman Joey Belladonna and more.
CelebritiesBLABBERMOUTH.NET

How RONNIE JAMES DIO Popularized 'Devil's Horns' Hand Gesture

In a new interview with Rolling Live Studios, Ronnie James Dio's former wife and longtime manager Wendy Dio spoke about how he popularized the the so-called "devil's horns" hand gesture. She said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "A lot of people claim that it was theirs, and it's okay. It wasn't Ronnie's. It's an old Italian sign called malocchio [the evil eye], to ward off evil. His grandma, when he was about five, used to walk down to town to give his granpa lunch at the steel mill, and he'd see his grandma [doing] the sign — it was, like, warding off evil — and he didn't think about it; it was just part of his heritage. And then when he joined [BLACK] SABBATH, of course, Ozzy [Osbourne, original SABBATH singer] was doing the peace sign. And he didn't wanna do that. And then one day he just did it, and it just took off. And it was just something that Ronnie became popular for."
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Ronnie James Dio’s Autobiography ‘Rainbow in the Dark’ Set for Posthumous Publication

Ronnie James Dio’s autobiography, Rainbow in the Dark, will finally be published posthumously July 27th via Permuted Press. Dio, who died in 2010 after a battle with gastric cancer, began working on the book several years before his death. To finish the book, the musician’s widow and manager, Wendy Dio, worked with rock journalist and Mick Wall to flesh out unfinished sections. Wendy also shared her own observations on various events covered in the book.
Celebritieswfav951.com

Rob Halford, Lizzy Hale, Sebastian Bach Added To Ronnie James Dio’s Birthday Celebration

Rob Halford (Judas Priest); Sammy Hagar (Van Halen, Chickenfoot, Montrose); Tenacious D‘s Jack Black and Kyle Gass; Lzzy Hale (Halestorm); Sebastian Bach, John Bush (Armored Saint); Mikkey Dee (Scorpions, Motörhead); Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses); Brian Tichy (Whitesnake, Ozzy Osbourne); Tony winning singer Lena Hall (“Hedwig and the Angry Inch”); Richie Kotzen (Poison, Smith/Kotzen); Derek St. Holmes (Vanilla Fudge, Michael Schenker Group); Scott Travis (Judas Priest, Thin Lizzy); Ricky Warwick (Black Star Riders) and Mexican rock band The Warning have all been added to “Stand Up And Shout For Ronnie James Dio's Birthday event. The virtual event will stream on rollinglivestudios.com on Saturday, July 10th at 2 p.m. PDT. It will benefit The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund (www.diocancerfund.org), founded in memory of the late heavy metal icon who was the voice of Elf, Rainbow, Black Sabbath and DIO before losing his battle with gastric cancer in 2010.
CharitiesPosted by
97.9 WGRD

Ronnie James Dio Cancer Fund Virtual Birthday Fundraiser Adds Rob Halford, Lzzy Hale + More

Update: A wealth of new additions have joined the Stand Up and Shout for Ronnie James Dio's Birthday virtual fundraiser on July 10. Newly added artists for either conversations or performances include Judas Priest's Rob Halford, Halestorm's Lzzy Hale, Tenacious D, Sammy Hagar, Sebastian Bach, Armored Saint's John Bush, Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan, Scorpions' Mikkey Dee, Whitesnake's Brian Tichy, Richie Kotzen, Vanilla Fudge's Derek St. Holmes, Tony-winning singer Lena Hall, Judas Priest's Scott Travis, Black Star Riders' Ricky Warwick and rock band The Warning.
Celebritiesmusicconnection.com

Attend STAND UP AND SHOUT FOR DIO’S BIRTHDAY

STAND UP AND SHOUT FOR RONNIE JAMES DIO’S BIRTHDAY, the Saturday, July 10 global virtual concert produced by Rolling Live Studios, has added a wealth of talent to the already star-studded lineup that will bring together unusual musical pairings for one-of-a-kind performances, special birthday messages and artist interviews. The event, hosted on rollinglivestudios.com beginning at 2:00PM Pacific time (PDT), will benefit The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund (diocancerfund.org), founded in memory of the late heavy metal icon who was the voice of Elf, Rainbow, Black Sabbath and DIO before losing his battle with gastric cancer in 2010.
MusicStereogum

A Posthumous Ronnie James Dio Memoir Is Coming Next Month

Ronnie James Dio, the legendary metal vocalist who died in 2010 and whose likeness has popped up in hologram form over the past few years, is getting a posthumous memoir. Rainbow In the Dark: The Autobiography will be out late next month. Dio started writing the autobiography when he was...
CharitiesKerrang

Rob Halford, Tenacious D, Duff McKagan and more join Ronnie James Dio fundraiser line-up

Next month’s Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund​’s global virtual fundraiser has just gotten even bigger. Joining the charity all-star event on July 10 are the following new names: Rob Halford (Judas Priest); Sammy Hagar (Van Halen, Chickenfoot, Montrose); Tenacious D​’s Jack Black and Kyle Gass; Lzzy Hale (Halestorm); Sebastian Bach, John Bush (Armored Saint); Mikkey Dee (Scorpions, Motörhead); Duff McKagan (Guns N’ Roses); Brian Tichy (Whitesnake, Ozzy Osbourne); Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch); Richie Kotzen (Poison, Smith/Kotzen); Derek St. Holmes (Vanilla Fudge, Michael Schenker Group); Scott Travis (Judas Priest, Thin Lizzy); Ricky Warwick (Black Star Riders) and The Warning.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Ex-JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist K.K. DOWNING Struggled 'Long And Hard' With Name Of His New Band

In a brand new interview with The Metal Voice, founding JUDAS PRIEST guitarist K.K. Downing elaborated on his decision to call his new band KK'S PRIEST, an obvious nod to his former group. His is joined in KK'S PRIEST by former JUDAS PRIEST singer Tim "Ripper" Owens, guitarist A.J. Mills (HOSTILE), bassist Tony Newton (VOODOO SIX) and drummer Sean Elg (DEATHRIDERS, CAGE).
Books & LiteratureDuxbury Clipper

Virtual Author Event

Join New York Times bestselling author Michael J. Tougias on Wednesday, July 7, at 4 p.m. to discuss his book “The Finest Hours, The True Story of an Incredible Disaster and Heroic Rescue at Sea”. During the winter of 1952, New England was battered by the most brutal nor’easter in years. The book was the basis for the popular Disney movie of the same name. Join this free, virtual event to hear more about his incredible story. To register, go to duxburyseniorcenter.com and click “Register for a ...
MusicPosted by
94.5 KATS

Trent Reznor + Atticus Ross to Produce Pop Star Halsey’s Next Album

Though Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross teased they'd be getting back to work on new Nine Inch Nails music right after their Oscar win for the Soul original score, it looks like another outside project is on the books as well. Both Nine Inch Nails and Halsey teased via social media on Monday (June 28) that they'll be working together on Halsey's next studio album.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
92.9 THE LAKE

John Lennon, Ozzy Osbourne and Iron Maiden Among New Funko Figures

Funko has announced the latest additions to their popular line of figurine collectibles. Iron Maiden’s famous mascot Eddie will be featured in two new Funkos, reflecting two of the band’s classic albums. The Somewhere in Time figure captures Eddie in futuristic headgear and holding a ray-gun, much like the cover of the 1986 LP. A limited edition chase variant – randomly inserted into select boxes – will include an outfit change to the mascot. Meanwhile, the Seventh Son of a Seventh Son Funko will showcase Eddie with a skeletal base and holding a heart, once again reflecting the album’s artwork.