The Science Behind Baseball’s Sticky Pitching Problem
(Inside Science) -- On June 15, Major League Baseball announced its plan to more aggressively enforce often-ignored rules prohibiting the use of foreign substances by pitchers. The league is now encouraging umpires to check pitchers frequently during games, especially for the presence of anything sticky on the players' hands or uniforms that might be used to help grip the ball. The league will eject and suspend players who violate those rules.www.insidescience.org