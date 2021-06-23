The Science Behind Baseball’s Sticky Pitching Problem

I don’t know how many times I watched the clip Tuesday night, but I was practically in tears each time the 16 seconds of madness replayed on my Twitter timeline. There was Max Scherzer, the future Hall of Famer pitcher for the Nationals, tossing his glove and hat onto the grass, removing his belt in and almost pulling down his pants in complete exasperation at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, earning the ire of the umpires who didn’t appreciate his attitude while they were just trying to do a new requirement of the job. At the behest of Phillies manager Joe Girardi, the umps stopped the game and descended on Scherzer to check and see, for a second time, if Mad Max, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, had any foreign substances on him.