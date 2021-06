CLEVELAND, Ohio — Over the next few weeks, what the Indians will be attempting with their starting pitching (or lack thereof) is relatively unprecedented. Zach Plesac and Shane Bieber are sidelined by injuries, and Aaron Civale is the only healthy, established starter who can consistently get deep into a game. So Cleveland will mix and match its pitching with a combination of young starters like Cal Quantrill and J.C. Mejia who are not quite stretched out beyond four or five innings, and relievers like Nick Sandlin, Kyle Nelson and Nick Sandlin who could work multiple frames on consecutive days.