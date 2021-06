The Boston Red Sox and Kansas City Royals play game three of their weekend series Sunday afternoon in Kansas City. The Boston Red Sox will send Nathan Eovaldi to the mound. He has a 7-3 record and an ERA of 3.65. Mike Minor will go for the Kansas City Royals with a 5-4 record and a 4.63 ERA. The Red Sox are known for their offense and have been scoring runs at will all year and that should continue in this game.