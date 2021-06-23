Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Jerry Seinfeld Is Making A Movie About Pop-Tarts

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
94.5 KATS
94.5 KATS
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For years, Jerry Seinfeld has wondered what the deal is with Pop-Tarts. He’s joked about them in his standup routine, but clearly that was not enough to sate his curiosity about the creation and popularization of America’s favorite toaster pastries. Now he’s going to direct, produce, and star in a movie all about Pop-Tarts.

katsfm.com
Community Policy
94.5 KATS

94.5 KATS

Yakima, WA
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
622K+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spike Feresten
Person
Jerry Seinfeld
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Tarts#Pop Tarts#Deadline#The New York Times#Crackle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
CancerPosted by
Syracuse.com

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus has cancer; Pop-Tarts movie; ‘Sexy Beasts’ dating show; more: Buzz

Blink-182′s Mark Hoppus has cancer, he announced Wednesday. “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer,” the singer-bassist wrote. “I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all.” He didn’t offer more details, but fans and friends quickly responded with words of support on social media. “Love you,” Blink-182 co-founder Travis Barker wrote. “I too, have been aware of @markhoppus’s cancer diagnosis for awhile now,” Tom DeLonge added. “And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart. 👊🏼#WeHaveHisBack.”
Celebritieswfav951.com

Industry News: Alex Trebek, Amber Ruffin, Jerry Seinfeld + More!

DAYTIME EMMYS TO PAY TRIBUTE TO REGIS PHILBIN, ALEX TREBEK AND LARRY KING: The 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards will pay tribute to late TV icons Regis Philbin, Alex Trebek, and Larry King. Deadline reports that Kathy Lee Gifford, Ken Jeong, Martha Stewart and Robin Roberts will make special appearances to honor their late colleagues. CBS also announced the presenters for Friday’s (June 25th) award show including, Al Roker, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Drew Barrymore and Tamron Hall.
Celebritiesdarkhorizons.com

Jerry Seinfeld To Direct “Unfrosted”

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld will star in, direct and produce the comedy “Unfrosted” which he co-wrote with Spike Feresten and Barry Marder. The project is inspired by a joke Seinfeld told on the stand-up stage about the world-shaking invention of Pop-Tarts. Production on this “giant, crazy comedy movie” will start next spring.
EntertainmentCollider

‘Seinfeld’ Soundtrack to Be Released For the First Time

With Seinfeld currently on a streaming hiatus, fans of the show might be wanting for lack of content related to the show about nothing. Fortunately, WaterTower Music will answer that call, releasing a soundtrack album from series composer Jonathan Wolff. Per Variety, the 33-track album will feature the bass-slapping, finger-snapping theme, along with 40 more minutes of music from the series.
MusicComicBook

Seinfeld Soundtrack To Finally Be Released More Than 23 Years After Series Ended

Over two decades after the Emmy winning sitcom Seinfeld came to a close the show's soundtrack is only now being released. A report from Variety reveals that WB's WaterTower Music will debut a 33-track album this Friday, July 2, across digital platforms, marking "the first time that any of the music for Jerry, George, Elaine and Kramer has been available outside of its original television context." Series composer Jonathan Wolff told the trade he didn't know why a soundtrack wasn't released when the series was first airing on network television (nine seasons totalling 180 episodes aired from 1989 to 1998) but that he's happy to have it out now.
MoviesNME

Adam Sandler holds basketball tryouts for new Netflix movie

Adam Sandler is on the hunt for talented basketball players for his upcoming Netflix film Hustle. A casting call-out shared via social media stated that the film is seeking “highly-skilled basketball players” aged between 18-30. The tryouts will take place in Delaware, and the successful players will begin shooting in...
MusicDeadline

‘Seinfeld’ Soundtrack Underscores Comedy Classic’s Funniest Moments

The soundtrack to one of comedy’s classic shows is out Friday. Not that there’s anything wrong with that, yadda, yadda, yadda. The Seinfeld Soundtrack (released on the WaterTower label starting tomorrow, July 2) spotlights music from the show’s nine seasons and 180 episodes. The score was carefully curated by the show’s composer, Jonathan Wolff, who selected songs specifically with fans in mind. Wolff’s resume includes composing music for Will & Grace, Married with Children, Reba, Who’s the Boss, and Saved by the Bell: The College Years.
MoviesFirst Showing

Gnarly Red Band Trailer for 'America: The Motion Picture' on Netflix

"Ding dong, it's America M-Fer!" Netflix has released one more trailer for the animated comedy America: The Motion Picture, a final red band trailer packed with profanity and violence galore. Which is befitting America's sordid history. Debuting on Netflix today - just in time for the 4th of July weekend. In this wildly tongue-in-cheek animated revisionist history, a chainsaw-wielding George Washington assembles a team of rabble rousers — beer-loving bro Sam Adams, famed scientist Thomas Edison, acclaimed horseman Paul Revere, and a pissed off Geronimo — to defeat Benedict Arnold and King James in the American Revolution. This animated movie stars "America's sweethearts" — Channing Tatum (as G.W.), Jason Mantzoukas, Olivia Munn, Judy Greer, Bobby Moynihan (as Paul), Raoul Max Trujillo (as Geronimo), Killer Mike, Andy Samberg, Will Forte, and Simon Pegg (as King James). This is very similar to the original trailer, just with some added "red band" material. It may be extra dumb, but definitely looks like good fun.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Rare Adam Sandler Movie Just Hit Netflix

Adam Sandler might not be Hollywood’s typical definition of a romantic lead, but it’s a subgenre he’s found plenty of success in over the years. Nobody can argue that he hasn’t generated better onscreen chemistry with anyone than he did with Drew Barrymore in The Wedding Singer, 50 First Dates and Blended, which are regarded by a lot of his fans as three of his best ever movies.
CelebritiesPosted by
Yardbarker

Steve Buscemi shares theory on what happened to Mr. Pink

Quentin Tarantino's run as a dominant director and writer in Hollywood began in earnest with Reservoir Dogs (1992) and Pulp Fiction (1994), and Steve Buscemi was there for both. Buscemi thinks his two characters in the Tarantino-verse are intertwined. "What I thought was cool about [playing Buddy Holly in Pulp...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Celebs Who Refused A Gig On SNL

For almost all types of comedians — comic actor, stand-up, or improviser — the universal, all-encompassing dream is to be selected to join the cast of "Saturday Night Live," American television's premiere and longest-lasting sketch showcase. The weekly, 90-minute, late-night program has provided exposure and a place to play for dozens of talented comedians who went on to be huge TV and movie stars, including Will Ferrell, Tina Fey, Bill Murray, Kristen Wiig, Eddie Murphy, Amy Poehler, Mike Myers, Dan Aykroyd, Adam Sandler, Bill Hader, and Kenan Thompson. "SNL" is such an institution that it's also a major career moment for celebrities of most any field when they get to be one of the show's guest hosts, starring in one or more episodes of sketches and silliness.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Quentin Tarantino Talks About Nearly Casting Mickey Rourke As The ‘Death Proof’ Lead & Making Stage Play Versions Of His Films

The “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” novelization is out now from Random House Books, and that means director/author Quentin Tarantino is out there doing the press rounds talking to major outlets. He’s already been on Marc Maron and Bill Maher, and yesterday, Tarantino turned up on the Joe Rogan podcast on Spotify. The conversation is a whopping 173 minutes (2.8 hours), and you can imagine every topic under the sun is broached (and unfortunately, Rogan and Tarantino bond about cancel culture and Rogan continuing his entire “they would never let you make that these days” complaint about politically correct policing culture and Tarantino mostly going on with that grievance and the idea that characters should never change or apologize for who they are).
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Shrek fans horrified as dark joke hidden in background of scenes goes viral on TikTok

Shrek was a rare film in animation terms: a crossover hit that appealed to adults almost as much as children.However, it wasn’t just the pop-culture references and coded sex jokes that made the film appealing to adults – it also hid some darker plot details in its background.One of the background jokes, involving the three bears (from “Goldilocks and the Three Bears”), has recently gone viral on social media.In one scene near the start of Shrek, all three bears are seen in cages, having been caught by Lord Farquaad’s soldiers.In a subsequent scene, the “daddy bear” and “baby bear”...
MusicPosted by
Amomama

Mary J Blige Claims Ex-Husband Kendu Isaacs Said She Is 'Done, Fat, and Old' but Fans Convinced Her Not to Abandon Music

Mary J Blige enjoys being called many names— an actor, a celebrity, and a talented singer. However, being called "a survivor" strikes a chord every time. Mary J Blige is popularly known as an American singer, songwriter, actress, and philanthropist. With nine Grammy awards and a hundred million records to her name, the 50-year-old has stamped her place in the music industry.
CelebritiesPosted by
Shine my Crown

Chika Criticizes Kylie Jenner for ‘Capitalizing on a Lie’

Rapper Chika is not afraid to air her opinion. On Tuesday, she took to Twitter to air our Kylie Jenner, who she says built her billion-dollar industry on a lie. “kylie jenner got lip injections, lied about it, saying it was just the way she lines them, creating a wave of yt women looking like mirandasings, then made a brand of lipkits (ya know, capitalizing on a lie), & then sold the company to a billionaire corporation to deceive forbes,” Chika tweeted.
LotteryPosted by
94.5 KATS

Willy Wonka & The Wheel Of Goodness!

To help celebrate Gene Wilder's epic classic, Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory's 50th Anniversary, we have a new wedge on the Wheel of Goodness, courtesy of our friends at Warner Bros., a wedge filled with pure imagination! A digital download of the movie that inspired many kids & adults alike of winning the candy lottery! Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory in beautiful HD can be yours!
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Harrison Ford's Recent Injury Is Much Worse Than Anyone Thought

Harrison Ford is arguably best known for his portrayal of adventurer Indiana Jones in the film series of the same name. Ford is also known for his impressive stunts in the movies and he is still doing them at 78 years old, according to CinemaBlend. His stunt double Vic Armstrong told CNN in August 2008 what it was really like to work with the actor. "The biggest stunt I always say on the Indiana Jones films was stopping Harrison doing the stunts because I had to fight nearly every time to stop him," he said.