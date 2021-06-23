Cancel
Mount Pleasant, WI

Mount Pleasant Man Charged Following Metro Drug Unit Investigation

By Emma Widmar
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 7 days ago
MOUNT PLEASANT – Michael J. Jurgens, 52, of Mount Pleasant was charged by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday with three counts of manufacture/delivery of THC (marijuana) and four counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place following an investigation by the Racine County Metro Drug Unit.

Jurgens was also charged possession with intent to deliver non-narcotics, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC and possession of drug paraphernalia after Metro Drug Unit agents executed a search warrant at his townhouse at 1020 Prairie Drive on Tuesday morning. All but the drug paraphernalia possession charge includes a penalty for second offense. He was taken into custody and held in the Racine County Jail.

According to the criminal complaint, a Metro Drug Unit agent used a confidential informant to purchase a green leafy substance, that later tested positive for THC, on three separate occasions between April 13 and June 2. The transactions – two for $50 and one for $100 – were completed in a parking lot at 1520 State Street in Racine.

Racine Metro Drug Unit Findings

When executing the search warrant, Metro Drug agents located 487.4 grams of marijuana, 16 grams of commercially labeled cannabis-infused oil cartridges, 50 grams of commercially labeled cannabis-infused gummies and 1,598.2 grams of commercially labeled Kratom, a Schedule I non-narcotic. The Racine County Metro Drug Unit also reported finding $1,140 in US currency, a digital scale, packaging materials and drug paraphernalia.

Jurgens “admitted to selling marijuana and advised the marijuana would be located in the residence,” the complaint stated. He also told agents that “he takes Kratom but does not sell it.”

Michael J. Jurgens, 52, of Mount Pleasant

According to online court records, Jurgens made an initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon where a cash bond was set at $250 and a signature bond was set at $5,000. Jurgens was ordered not to consume or possess any controlled substance and that he will be monitored via random screenings and breathalyzers by the Racine County Alternatives Program.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 8 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., Racine.

