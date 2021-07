When school was out, the summer camps near Kerrville and Ingram would open. Not that I was ever sent to camp, but I was familiar with the camps because two of my older sisters often worked as counselors at Camp Waldemar for girls in the 1950s. Consequently, we often drove over toward Hunt to eat at the Raleigh House. (This was before Fredericksburg acquired its array of outstanding restaurants.) It became a very special treat!